The extent and type of planting take-up in 2024 will be “pivotal” for the forestry sector, according to Teagasc’s outlook for forestry in 2024 published today (Tuesday, November 28).

There is a “clear urgency” to sustainably increase planting rates and make progress towards stated planting targets in 2023 and future years, Teagasc said.

This is critical not only to Ireland’s forestry sector but also in terms of forest’s vital role in climate change mitigation, rural development and renewable energy provision, the report states.

A range of supportive actions and a fully co-ordinated approach by all stakeholders is required to help initiate an upward trend in planting levels, according to Teagasc.

Forestry

Substantial supports within the Forestry Programme 2023-2027 will need to be combined with strong support for farmers and landowners in re-engaging with forestry, the report states.

Farmers can plant up to 1ha of native woodland without a licence under the Native Tree Area Scheme (NTAS), outside the Afforestation Scheme, which was announced in October.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has received 25 applications for the scheme with 8 approvals issued to date, according to the Teagasc report.

There are almost 24,000 individual forest owners, including over 19,000 farmers. In 2022, 88% of forestry development investment by the DAFM went towards afforestation grants and premia.

Timber

Ongoing sustainable forest management, including timely thinning operations, where appropriate, will help optimise forest productivity and facilitate ongoing mobilisation of timber.

“It is essential that appropriate and timely thinning continues to be promoted and facilitated in private forests that are suitable for this important silvicultural practice,” Teagasc said.

As more of Ireland’s private forest estate approaches maturity, it is “essential” that markets are developed for the increased use in hardwood as well as conifer species.

This will require increased support for research and innovation towards developing and/or stimulating new and emerging markets, according to Teagasc.

The export-oriented sawmilling sector will continue to compete in a challenging market environment, with EU/UK-related developments likely to have “significant impacts” post 2023.

Engagement with the timber processing sector indicates “strong confidence” in their ability to process the available timber forecast to come on the market in future years, Teagasc said.

Sustained progress in the licensing of forest roading and felling activities is also deemed “essential” to enable sustainable wood mobilisation and supply to domestic and export timber markets.