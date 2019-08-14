‘New’ tractor brand to debut at the National Ploughing Championships
A tractor brand that is new to Ireland will likely be unveiled at this year’s National Ploughing Championships (close to Fenagh, Co. Carlow) next month.
The entity is Basak Tractor – a Turkish manufacturer that is attempting to expand into western Europe. The company already showed off its wares at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland some time ago (June 20-23).
This tractor (pictured above and below – at the Royal Highland Show) is the Basak 5120; it’s the newest offering from the company.
This model is apparently home to a (circa) 120hp (3.6L) Deutz engine and a ZF transmission that incorporates a partial powershift.
The Turkish-based manufacturer is also expected to bring a telescopic handler (pictured below) at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.
As ever, stay tuned to AgriLand for further details of these machines – as they emerge.
Ford and Steyr links
It’s worth noting that Basak has been involved in the tractor business since at least the 1960s – originally in a licensing agreement with Ford.
Later it moved on to building Steyr-branded models in the mid-to-late 1970s, before starting to manufacture its own-brand machines in 1996.
In 2012, the company became part of Sanko Group (which reportedly employs over 14,000 people). The tractor factory is located in Sakarya; annual production capacity is apparently up to 10,000 units (though actual production levels are some way shy of this).
The company’s stated mission is to “supply quality and efficient tractors – to increase market share”.
Meanwhile, preparations are ongoing for this year’s National Ploughing Championships – the 88th in the event’s long history. It will kick off on Tuesday, September 17, and run until Thursday, September 19.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Honda TRX500 Quad Bike
€7,900
-
Tuffmac 20 tonne dump trailer
Call for price
-
Tuffmac dropside trailer
Call for price
-
New stepframe lowloader
Call for price
-
Mb trac row crop wheel’s
€2,500