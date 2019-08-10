Pics: On-site machinery highlights ahead of Tullamore Show

AgriLand was on-site yesterday (Friday, August 9) as preparations were underway for tomorrow’s (Sunday’s) Tullamore Show.

By that stage, many of the tractors and machines destined for the trade stands were already ‘in situ’.

Among the more noteworthy exhibits was this Doosan DL280-5 ‘Agri’ loading shovel (pictured above and below – in the background).

It has been trucked to Tullamore by Adare Machinery – a dealer for both the Doosan and Bobcat equipment franchises. This ‘demo’ machine – striking in its orange livery – has already been spotted out and about…scaling lofty silage pits in Co. Limerick some weeks ago.

Meanwhile, this gallery (below) depicts just some of the other equipment that’s on-site – ahead of tomorrow’s event.

Usefully, the organisers of the show have released a detailed map of the site, showing the locations of the various (exhibition and activity) areas.[/colored_box]

With this map at your fingertips, you should never find yourself at a loss – wondering what direction to face or follow.

Below is a JPEG image of this site map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version.

Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details). Site map: Tullamore Show 2019

The show’s organisers have also released a Gardaí traffic plan for the broader area, showing the locations of the various car-parks.

Below is a JPEG image of the car-park map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

To learn more about the events, exhibitors and entertainment at this year’s show, you can visit the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show website.