The East Donegal Co-operative Livestock Mart Ltd. is looking to recruit a commercially focused mart manager.

The management position includes overall responsibility for, and to lead, the day-to-day management and development of the business.

Further tasks include the promotion of existing activities to ensure the mart maintains its current market position and expands its online marketing of livestock.

The closing date for applications is Friday, March 10.

Candidates should be strategic thinkers and excellent leaders with the following:

Knowledge and understanding of the livestock/agricultural industry;

Excellent delegation skills with the ability to effectively lead and manage a team;

Proven ability to work on own initiative and excellent interpersonal skills.

Hands-on management experience working within a mart or associated business is also desirable, but not essential.

A competitive remuneration package is on offer for the right candidate. A shortlist of candidates will be prepared, however, canvassing by any applicant will disqualify.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) can be contacted for more information.

Mountrath Mart

In other mart news, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett has said that Mountrath Mart is set to “reopen in the coming months”.

The mart, which is located in Co. Laois, ceased trading on January 9, 2019 due to rising costs and insurance premiums.

Minister Hackett said it is envisaged that there will be two livestock sales held on a weekly basis, and there are also plans in the longer term to hold machinery sales.

The price of insurance for the facility had risen four times in the previous four years, with €2,000 spent per week in overheads before any trading could commence.

This, coupled with the fall in value of cattle going through the pens, meant that the business was deemed to be not sustainable going forward.