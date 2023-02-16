Total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the economy of the European Union (EU) totalled 854 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent (CO2e) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, which is 2% higher than in 2021.

While this increase is largely due to economic rebound after the sharp decrease due to the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to 2019 figures GHG emissions declined by 4%from 889 million tonnes of CO2e.

The economic sectors responsible for the most GHG emissions in the EU in Q3 were manufacturing (23%); electricity and gas supply (21%); households and agriculture (both 14%); and transportation and storage (13%).

Data published by Eurostat shows that while GHG emissions increased in most sectors compared with 2021, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector recorded a 1% decline in Q3 last year.

While emissions in both manufacturing and water supply also fell slightly, the EU transportation and storage sector accounted for the biggest rise at 9%, followed by electricity and gas supply (+5%); and services (+4%).

However, data shows that among all EU member states, Ireland accounted for the biggest increase in GHG emissions at 17% growth, followed by Estonia and Malta, both at 8%.

The EU’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew slightly more than its emissions at 3% and 2% respectively. While emissions rose in 16 EU countries, the largest decreases were recorded in Lithuania (-6%), Slovakia and the Netherlands (both -5%). Image: Eurostat

GHGs including CO2; methane (CH4); nitrous oxide (N2O); and fluorinated gases cause climate change. The EU’s climate target is to achieve a 55% net reduction by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050.