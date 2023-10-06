JCB is the latest company to give notice of the new machines it is launching a this year’s Agritechnica, as well as giving details of what else visitors can look forward to seeing at its stand.

The emphasis at this autumn’s show is on the expanding Loadall range which is a strong seller for the company, and it will be presenting the following machines for the first time.

Little and large

Adding to the popular mid-range bracket is the high-lift JCB Loadall 542-100 AGRI Super with 4.2t max lift capacity.

It also has a 9.8m max lift height and a choice of three engines ranging between 130hp and 173hp. They are all the company’s own JCB Dieselmax units which can take the machine to 50km/h. The new Loadalls are orientated towards all segments of agriculture

On a slightly smaller scale, the new high-spec Loadall 530-60 AGRI Super is to be highlighted as well.

It has a 3t max lift capacity, a 5.97m max lift height and a 130hp Dieselmax engine, driving a new two-range hydrostatic transmission.

Advertisement

Electric loaders like the 403E should not be confined to the yard JCB believes

In addition to the above, there will be the fully-electric JCB 403E wheeled loader which is described as ultra compact.

Tipping load is just over 1t and lift height is 3.1m. Power comes from a 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack and 33.4kW drive motor. With a weight of 2.67t it is transportable by 4X4 and trailer.

There will also be a preview of the new high-powered JCB Loadall 560-80 AGRI Pro which has a 6t max lift, 8m max lift height and a 129kW (173hp) JCB Dieselmax engine which drives the wheels through a JCB DualTech-VT transmission to provide up to 40km/h.

Other machines from JCB

Other machines which JCB is planning to take along to Hanover next month include a new Stage V Teleskid 3TS-8W skid steer loader with telescopic boom.

This features an updated cab interior, touchscreen display, improved controllability and is powered by a 74hp engine. Although diminutive is size, the skid steer loader has many uses around farms

Compacts are becoming ever more popular with manufacturers and JCB is covering this end of the market with the Loadall 514-40 AGRI telescopic handler which measures 1.56m wide, 1.8m tall, yet can lift 1.4t to 4m.

Advertisement

Propelled by a 35hp diesel, it too can be transported by 4X4 and trailer.

Two of the comapny’s wheeled loaders will be there, the JCB 457S which is the largest model in the company’s purpose-built agricultural loading shovel range.

It has a 20t operating weight and a maximum power output of 282hp. Largest of JCB’s loader range is the 457S which has a 20t operating weight

Alongside this there will be the JCB TM420S telescopic wheeled loader of 173hp. Drive is through a 50km/h eight-speed powershift transmission while a 160L/min pump looks after the hydraulics.

Fastracs to the fore

Two Fastracs will be on show, they are the 4220 iCON and 8330 iCON tractors providing 235hp and 348hp respectively. Although primarily thought of as a transport tractor, the Fastrac is equally at home working in the field

For the next model year they come with a new cab interior, new stepless powertrain management and fully-integrated digital systems for tractor set-up, implement control, precision farming and guidance through the new iCON armrest console and touchscreen display.