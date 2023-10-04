A small collection of vintage tractors plus a large assortment of farm memorabilia is to be auctioned off by Wilsons on Saturday, October 14 at Mallow in Co Cork.

Besides the tractors, the lots include a large variety of cast tractor seats, a brace of Morris Minors along with enamel signs, stationary engines and a Ferguson sack lifter.

Fit for work

One of the major attractions is likely to be a Massey Ferguson 35X which appears restored and in good working order.

This particular example is on grass tyres at the rear and would still be quite capable of greenkeeping duties if it runs as well as it looks.

Advertisement

The John Deere General Purpose is shod on rubber tyres which may well have been a later conversion

John Deere has amassed a strong following in Ireland and there is a growing interest in its legacy with classic era tractors fetching good prices and vintage items also attracting interest.

Going under the hammer will be a John Deere General Purpose from 1929. These were originally described as ‘two plow’ tractors and were intended to compete with the International Farmall models. Rubber was in desperately short supply when this tractor was made so the tyres are certain to be a later addition

A Fordson Model N is also up for grabs. Most possibly dating from 1945, this example is also shod on rubber making it a far more comfortable prospect for rallies and runs.

Rare car residing at Mallow

Many tractor collectors also have an eye for older cars and there will be a survivor of the Soviet era available at Mallow.

Advertisement

A rare survivor from the Soviet era in the 1970s. The Moskvich 4120 had 1,500cc engine

The actual model is not listed but it is likely to be a Moskvitch 2140 and although it might resemble a Fiat made under licence, as was often the case behind the iron curtain, it appears to be designed and built in Moscow in the early 1970s.

Other tractors include a Case, a David Brown 880 which is still in working order, and an earlier DB 30D from 1950.

Viewing has been arranged for October 12 and 13 between 10:00a.m and 4:00p.m, and on the morning of the auction itself, which starts at 11:00am.