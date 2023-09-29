A brace of New Hollands, including a T7.190, take pride of place at an upcoming retirement sale to be held at Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

Alongside the tractors there is a good selection of other machinery, ranging from a JCB TM300 telescopic loader to a set of pallets forks, with anything from grass rakes to trailed spreaders in between.

Only 3,000 hours on T7.190

Starting with the larger of the two New Hollands, the T7.190 offers 150hp from its six-cylinder engine, making it a good steady tractor for mounting a mower on and anything trailed is less likely to push it around on slopes.

The JCB TM300 is an articulated telescopic handler from 2004 with a reconditioned engine (Perkins) fitted 2,000 hours ago. It is presently showing 9,500 hours. It comes complete with an 8ft bucket and is ready for work. Showing signs of wear but is claimed to start ‘on the button

The second New Holland is a more modest TS100 with Quickie loader. This tractor is smaller overall and its compact size and the 100hp offered will see it enjoy some stiff bidding on the day.

The auctioneer notes that it has a reconditioned engine and turbo fitted, along with stainless-steel exhaust and was first registered in 2006.

Field and road

Implements available include a twin-rotor Krone rake, a Ferri hedge trimmer and what is listed as a B48 twin-disc trailed lime spreader. 12ft by 6in6in, this trailer is said to be in excellent condition and comes with dividing gate

For the road there is smart looking twin-axle Ifor Williams stock trailer and a Mitsubishi L200 pick up, which is described as being in ex-farm condition. The tyres are said to be 90% and the NCT has a month left to run.

The sale is being held by Munster Auctions on Saturday, October 7, with a mixture of live and online bidding. Viewing is available on the evening of October 6, and on the morning of the auction.