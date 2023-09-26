With the season drawing to a close, there are many contractors who will be reviewing the past year and considering their options for next year.

One such is Noel Wright of Co. Meath who has decided to consolidate his business and sell a selection of large scale machinery, much of which is still fresh and all is well looked after.

Recent John Deere machines

Topping the bill is a 2022 John Deere 6155R (Ultimate Edition) showing 2,300 hours and equipped with a full GPS system.

This would be one of the latest of these models as they have since been superseded by the 6R series. Besides the Jonh Deeres, there is a 2019 CLAAS Axion 800 with 50km/h transmission

The largest tractor on offer is 175hp, 2021 John Deere 6175R auto quad (50k box), showing 4,000 hours and also with full GPS.

A tractor that will be of interest to many is a reconditioned John Deere 6830 from 2011. It has a healthy 15,500 hours on the clock but the work undertaken last year should ensure that it provides its original 140hp for many years yet.

Contractors trailers and balers

On the implement side, a Smyths 25m³, tri-axle Fieldmaster silage trailer from last year should draw plenty of attention, while a 10-year old, but refurbished, McHale Fusion 3 will doubtless prove popular, as these machines always do.

Naturally, contractors like to have a big loader on the clamp and this job fell to a 2016 KOMATSU WA320-7 loader with full agri spec. The Komatsu WA320 loader is a well tried and trusted contractor’s tool

Altogether there are around 40 items of equipment from both the silage and tillage side of the operation, including a Claas combine and selection of slurry equipment.

The auction is being held by T.E. Potterton and viewing will take place at Kilmessan, Co. Meath, on Thursday, September 28 and Friday, September 29, with the sale itself starting at 12:00p.m on Saturday, September 30.