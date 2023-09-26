The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued an appeal for information following a double theft on a farm in Newtownbutler in Co. Fermanagh.

The PSNI has confirmed that a green John Deere tractor and Red Rock 3500 gallon slurry tanker were stolen from a yard at an address in the Carra Road area.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time or saw any suspicious activity to contact them.

Agricultural crimes

A recent survey has highlighted that rural crime cost Northern Ireland £2.5 million in 2002 – which was a year on year increase of 51%.

Advertisement

According to NFU Mutual criminals are targeting agricultural vehicles and machinery in Northern Ireland.

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual manager for Northern Ireland, has warned that highly-organised gangs “are causing disruption to farming and widespread concern to people who live and work in the countryside”.

PSNI

In general the PSNI have said that there has been “an overall downwards trend” in agricultural crime since 2010 and 2011.

However in the 12 month period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 there was a total of 237 agricultural crimes recorded in Northern Ireland – up by 48 on the previous 12 months.

Advertisement

According to the PSNI “97% of agricultural crime was identified as occurring in rural settlement areas”.

Over the 12 months to June 30, 2023 burglary and robbery represented 26% of agricultural crime, while theft represented 74% the PSNI stated.

The highest level of agriculture crime was “seen” around Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon followed by Newry, Mourne and Down and then Fermanagh and Omagh.

Meanwhile the PSNI has said that anyone who has information about the recent theft of the tractor and slurry tanker in Newtownbutler – estimated to have occurred between 8 p.m. on Sunday 17 September, and Monday morning, September 18 – can contact them either online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 396 18/09/23.