A trailer stolen on July 10 from a farm in Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon was reportedly advertised on a sales website this month.

The trailer was put up for sale in Co. Cork, but was subsequently removed when it was spotted and confirmed as stolen.

The 12X6 ifor Williams trailer, standard silver, described by gardaí to be in “good condition” was taken from a yard on Monday (July 10), in the early hours of the morning at 2:20a.m.

The trailer was from T.H. Jenkinson & Co, Co. Armagh.

Gardaí had been investigating the case and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Stolen quad

Meanwhile, gardaí in Virginia, Co. Cavan are currently investigating the theft of a quad, which was stolen from a farm in the Munterconnaught area.

Gardaí stated that the quad, a black CF Moto 450 C Force, was taken over the night of Thursday, September 7 and into the morning of Friday, September 8.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information or who may have noticed suspicious activities that night to report to Bailieboro Garda Station.

Members of the Castleblayney Community Engagement Unit hosted a property-marking event at Corduff/Raferagh community centre on Saturday, September 16.

An Garda Síochána recommends marking property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations.

Many items, from power tools to trailers to bicycles, were marked on the day. A similar event will be held next Saturday (September 23) at Blackhill Emeralds GAA pitch, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan.

For farm security, gardaí also advise to consider installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of the farm house or to install good lighting to illuminate areas viewed from the home or covered by CCTV.