Munster Auctions latest sale, like all like all farm auctions, will not only give some indication of the value of machinery in the current market, but will also mark trends in farming in general
Presently there is an air of uncertainty hanging over the machinery trade at with new sales cooling due to the double whammy of increased prices and falling commodity values, 2023 is not being touted as the best year for the industry.
Tractors at Munster Auctions
With fleet replacement slowing, used tractors are proving trickier to come by, so a sale that features some desirable machines is always welcome.
Munster Auctions is currently holding an online sale from its base at Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, which includes some machines that, although they may be used, still have life left in them yet.
Topping the bill on the tractor front is a John Deere 6210R which, thanks to the company’s insistence on quality paintwork, is still looking fresh despite its 10 years of work.
A New Holland FX 58 forage harvester also catches the eye as another respected machine.
Two for the road
In addition to the above items there is a selection of trailers, tankers, buckets, a couple of JF trailed forage harvesters and a haybob that is remarkably free of baler twine, either holding it together or clogging up the tines.
The sale is a timed auction running from 10:00a.m today (Thursday, June 22) until closure at 4:00p.m on June 24 with lots going under the virtual hammer at 1min intervals from there on.
Viewing is available at Mitchelstown during the auction, within normal business hours.