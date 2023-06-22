Munster Auctions latest sale, like all like all farm auctions, will not only give some indication of the value of machinery in the current market, but will also mark trends in farming in general

Presently there is an air of uncertainty hanging over the machinery trade at with new sales cooling due to the double whammy of increased prices and falling commodity values, 2023 is not being touted as the best year for the industry.

Tractors at Munster Auctions

With fleet replacement slowing, used tractors are proving trickier to come by, so a sale that features some desirable machines is always welcome.

Munster Auctions is currently holding an online sale from its base at Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, which includes some machines that, although they may be used, still have life left in them yet.

Topping the bill on the tractor front is a John Deere 6210R which, thanks to the company’s insistence on quality paintwork, is still looking fresh despite its 10 years of work.

A New Holland FX 58 forage harvester also catches the eye as another respected machine. 210hp and a fresh look makes this John Deere 210 stand out although the hours are a little high at 8,000 Armatrac tractors are not the most common but come with a Perkins engine and ZF transmission with compressor and air brakes. A Rossmore loader completes the package on this 2018 example Countys are still collectable and the engine is said to run sweetly on this 1164 with 3,699 hours showing which is from around 1978. It also boasts a heavy duty gearbox Slotting a six-cylinder engine into a four-cylinder frame was questioned within the Ford marketing department at the time, but it resulted in the much loved 7810. This example has just 3,699 hours on the clock Continuing with the much loved theme is this Ford 7000. Although there are 5,285 hours showing, these are solid workhorses, still with plenty of back-up, so no fears about keeping it running And now for something completely different! Five cylinders and air cooled. The Deutz DX90 was produced between 1978 and 1982 and offered 84hp at the PTO.

Two for the road

Lacking a DOE certificate due to not being used for a while this Scania 17t chassis is equipped with a six-box body, hydraulic tail gate and rest room with bunk and kitchenette

Rarely do ex farm 4X4s come as clean as this 08 Toyota Land Cruiser. Diesel with an automatic transmission it is expected to sell well given its condition

In addition to the above items there is a selection of trailers, tankers, buckets, a couple of JF trailed forage harvesters and a haybob that is remarkably free of baler twine, either holding it together or clogging up the tines. An impressively clean haybob is also amongst the lots on offer

The sale is a timed auction running from 10:00a.m today (Thursday, June 22) until closure at 4:00p.m on June 24 with lots going under the virtual hammer at 1min intervals from there on.

Viewing is available at Mitchelstown during the auction, within normal business hours.