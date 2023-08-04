There is a need for people to come to Ireland to “fill roles that we can’t”, according to Senator Tim Lombard.

A review of the occupations on the Critical Skills Occupation List and Ineligible Occupations List for employment permits is currently underway.

Senator Lombard is planning to hold a meeting in Co. Cork next week (Wednesday, August 9) to discuss the review of the critical skills list.

He said the aim of the meeting is to gather information from those who are using the employment permits system, and also from those who are facing challenges in recruiting a particular occupation.

According to the senator the agri-sector is one of many that relies on attracting people to work in Ireland.

Members of the farming community and the farming industry, including co-ops and abattoirs, have been invited to the meeting.

Senator Lombard said: “First-hand knowledge from sectors experiencing labour shortages is crucial in ensuring that the system is working effectively.

“This is going to be a forum that’s going to listen to the actual industries, listen to the farmers, listen to the people who actually go through the process, see what the problems are.”

Meeting

Senator Lombard said the meeting, “will be an information gathering exercise with a view to making a submission to the recently announced review of the occupations eligible for employment permits announced by Minister Neale Richmond”.

Advertisement

The review will cover the critical skills occupation list and ineligible occupations list.

Senator Lombard said: “The purpose of the review being undertaken is to determine whether there are some roles that should be moved off the ineligible list and become eligible for employment permits, or indeed if there are roles that should be added to the critical skills list”.

Occupations included on the critical skills occupations list are highly skilled occupations which are experiencing labour or skill shortages in respect of qualifications, experience or skills and which are required for the proper functioning of the Irish economy.

Occupations included on the ineligible occupations list are occupations in respect of which there is evidence that there are more than enough Irish/European Economic Area (EEA) workers available to fill such vacancies, and therefore an employment permit shall not be granted in Ireland.

Need for people

Senator Lombard said: “The need for people to come to Ireland to fill roles that we can’t at the moment is very apparent.”

“What we are trying to do is help the people that make the applications get a more fast tracked approach to getting these issues resolved.”

The occupation of mechanic (agricultural or heavy vehicle) is currently on the ineligible occupations list and, as such, an employment permit cannot be granted at present for this occupation.

Advertisement

Senator Lombard said: “I know that many farmers rely on work permits to access staff and I think it’s important to participate in and engage with this review process.

“The meeting on August 9 will facilitate this discussion and ensure that a submission is made on behalf of employers who use the work permits system.

“We’ll be making a comprehensive response to the minister off the back of this workshop that we’re doing.”

Submissions are invited from representative bodies, government departments, agencies, and other interested parties to the public consultation to review the eligibility of occupations.

The public consultation phase of the review of the occupations lists is currently underway and will remain open until August 18.

Senator Lombard’s meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 9, in the Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon, Co. Cork at 10.30am.