Consultant

The Environmental Defense Fund Europe (EDFE) is offering a short-term consultancy assignment to conduct a study on the financing opportunities for livestock methane reduction in Ireland.

The study aims to identify options and roadmaps to increase opportunities and develop new, innovative models for financing reductions of methane emitted by the Irish dairy sector.

This study will build on the “Financial needs in the agriculture and agri-food sector in Ireland” report which was published in 2020 by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank.

The consultant will assess what the report findings mean specifically for small and medium-sized farm holdings in the dairy sector, and their ability to attract finance for specific management changes or technologies.

Area business manager

Ag-tech company Syngenta is currently recruiting for an area business manager to focus mainly on the Munster and south Leinster regions.

The successful candidate will focus on cereals, fodder crops, oilseed rape, pulses, potatoes, veg and fruit. The candidate will sync with the Irish and UK commercial crop protection team and collaborate with key stakeholders.

Responsibilities of this position will include, but are not limited to:

Achieving sales targets in line with the company marketing plan, within a given customer range and geography;

Establishing close working relationships with key elements of the value chain (distributors, influencers, growers) to support achievement of sales plans;

To provide product knowledge and technical expertise to customers, offering tailored solutions and recommendations;

Dealing with complaints in relation to the company’s products;

Monitoring sales activities, analysing market trends, and identifying opportunities for growth and market expansion.

Extensive knowledge of the Irish agricultural sales environment with a proven track record of commercial success, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in agriculture, business or a related field is required.

Agricultural merchant manager

Agricultural merchant Mac Cass Ltd. in Co. Longford is currently seeking a retail manager.

The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining sales, stock control, credit control, and general progress of the business.

Experience as an assistant manager or a qualification in agriculture would be an advantage.

Milk recording supervisor

Due to significant growth in its milk recording division, Progressive Genetics is now looking to add to its team with the addition of a milk recording supervisor.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Managing and growing the customer base in south Leinster/east Munster;

Supervising the delivery of the milk recording service to customers;

Provide technical support and back-up to customers;

Supervising the network of milk recording personnel at farm level;

Ensure that strict quality control protocols are observed throughout all levels of the service;

Liaise with industry partners and the dairy processors to maximise the service for customers;

Work with the wider team in Progressive to maximise the promotion and delivery of the milk recording service.

This position is based at the Progressive Genetics head office at Rathcore, Enfield, Co. Meath.

Technical sales advisors

Grassland Agro is currently seeking highly motivated technical sales advisors to join its growing team in the Limerick and Kerry region.

The successful candidate will be responsible for advice and sales of the product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements directly to farmers through local co-ops and merchants in the region.

Further responsibilities of this position, among others, include:

Develop and maintain relationships with existing and new clients in the agricultural industry;

Develop and maintain relationships with local co-ops and merchants;

Provide technical advice and support to farmers regarding the range of products, and the soil sustainability programme;

Attend trade shows and other industry events to promote the company’s products and services;

Collaborate with other team members to achieve sales targets and identify new business opportunities.

Commercial knowledge, sales and advisory skills experience, as well as a degree in agriculture, agricultural science, or a related field is required. A full driving licence is necessary.

Agricultural technical advisory assistant

Limavady Agri & Build Supplies is inviting applicants to express their interest in being considered for the position of agricultural technical advisory assistant.

The successful applicant will have responsibility for delivering an excellent experience and service to customers, primarily farmers, both in store and through on-farm visits.

The agricultural technical advisory assistant will be reporting to the store manager and will be working in conjunction with the technical sales advisor.

Key responsibilities of this position include:

Maintaining and servicing existing customer relations and accounts;

Expanding the existing network and building business relationships with agri customers;

Increasing sales of agri products such as animal feed, fertiliser, seeds, sprays, and animal medicines etc.;

With the help of the technical sales advisor, offering husbandry advice on the use of the above products, both in store and on farm;

Offering silage, soil and other farm tests and advising on results.

Commercial knowledge as well as sales and advisory skills experience is required for this position. A qualification relevant to the agri-industry or a farming background with excellent knowledge of farming is necessary.