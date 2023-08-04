National Heritage Week 2023 runs from Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 20, and to celebrate the Irish Peatland Conservation Council will hold several events that are open to the public.

The theme for this year’s National Heritage Week is ‘Living Heritage’, which represents practices, knowledge, and skills that have been passed down through generations, through to the present day.

To acknowledge this theme, the peatland council’s events will focus on sharing knowledge and skills that are essential for peatland conservation and management.

National Heritage Week

On Saturday, August 12, the peatland council will hold an event on Lodge Bog, where its staff will provide education and perform demonstrations on key skills for monitoring peatlands.

This will include how to monitor a bog’s water table, how to determine the depth of peat in a bog, and how to block a drain.

This event will run from 11:00a.m to 1:00p.m. All participants are advised to meet at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre (eircode R51 V293) at 11:00a.m.

Also on Saturday, August 12, the council will host an event at Girley Bog, Co. Meath, from 2:00p.m to 4:00p.m, during which staff will be providing education and instruction on how Sphagnum moss can be transferred onto areas of bare peat.

Sphagnum moss is a key plant necessary for the creation of peat, and its transfer onto areas of bare peat can help revegetate and protect boglands.

Those interested in attending should meet at Girley Hall (eircode C15 PV21) at 2:00p.m.

On Tuesday, August 15, at 11:00a.m the council will host a ‘walk and talk’ to its butterfly reserve in Lullymore West.

During this event, staff will explain the process of managing and monitoring a butterfly reserve, including approaches for performing habitat assessment and management and for surveying for butterfly species.

Individuals interested in attending should meet at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre (eircode R51 V293) at 11:00a.m.

Those interested in attending any of the events are advised to bring waterproof footwear and suitable outdoor clothing. Bringing suncream and a rain jacket is also advised.

The events are supported by the Heritage Council’s Heritage Capacity Fund and Meath County Council under the Heritage Grant Scheme 2023.