Tateetra and Rathmore Farms is set to host a special sale of 12 hybrid bulls from his well-known suckler herd this coming weekend.

The sale will take place via timed auction in association with Ballyjamesfuff Co-op Mart in Co. Cavan, with bidding available on the MartEye platform.

The timed auction will get underway on MartEye at 10:00a.m. on Saturday (August 5) and bidding will draw to a close at 7:00p.m. on Monday (August 7). Lot 3

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, farm manager John Kingham said: “There’s 12 serious bull calves selected for this sale. They could suit farmers looking for a hybrid stockbull or alternatively, farmers looking for a bull calf for showing.”

Commenting on the back breeding associated with the 12 bulls on offer, the farm manager said: “The dam of one calf in the sale was purchased for €9,000 and was sired by a bull that was purchased in Belgium.

“These are the first calves coming from that bull and I think he’s going to do well for us.

“They’re picked from embryos and my best breeding cows and they have the quality, so we said we will try this sale. Its something new.”

While all 12 bulls are sure to attract plenty of interest, there are a few which may stand out to potential buyers. Lot 7 was sired by Ampertaine Elgin

Lot 7 in the sale is a full brother to Sean Ramsbottom’s heifer which sold for €18,000 in Carrick on Shannon last year. Lot 12 was sired by ET Willodge Cerburus and is also set to attract plenty of interest.

Kingham said that farmers who wish to view the bulls in advance of bidding can do so on Saturday, by appointment.

Heifer sale

The farm is set to host a special sale of 100 breeding heifers at Carnaross Mart, Kells, Co. Meath on Friday, October 6.

The sale is set to also feature approximately 25 heifers which have been halter trained.

Kingham said: “Over the years, our last heifers into the ring were about 300kg so I’m going to keep them on and get another 100kg on them and they will be stronger for the farmers buying them.”

Tateetra and Rathmore Farms has approximately 500 suckler cows with approximately 100 replacements coming in this year. The farm is transitioning to autumn calving and aims to have approximately 400 cows calving from September to November next year with the remainder calving in December and January.