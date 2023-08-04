Met Éireann has said there will be mixed weather conditions for the August Bank Holiday weekend, with some heavy rain and strong winds at times.

The national forecaster said that this morning (Friday, August 4) will be mostly dry and bright with some isolated showers.

Cloud will build in the west and southwest in the afternoon bringing outbreaks of rain which will push eastwards with a risk of spot flooding.

The light to moderate westerly winds will veer south to southeasterly in highest temperatures of 15° to 18°.

There will be heavy rain on Friday night and it will be windy, especially in the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Two weather warnings have been issued for rain, while one has been issued for wind.

The earlier of the two warnings for rain will come into effect from 2:00p.m today and remain in place until 9:00a.m Saturday morning. It applies to all counties in Connacht, as well as Co. Cavan.

The second warning will come into effect from 6:00p.m today, and will remain in pace until 1:00p.m Saturday afternoon.

This warning will cover Dublin; Kildare; Laois; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly; Westmeath; Wicklow; Monaghan.

The weather warning for wind for Cork, Kerry and Waterford comes into effect from 1:00a.m Saturday, and will remain in place until midday on Saturday.

Saturday (August 5) will be wet and blustery initially, the rain will clear eastwards during the morning. Drier and brighter conditions will follow from the west.

The northwest winds will be strongest in the south and will ease in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14° to 18°.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with some showers on Atlantic coasts, westerly winds will be light to moderate in lowest temperatures of 9° to 13°.

There will be sunshine and showers on Sunday (August 6), the heaviest showers in the north and east. West to northwesterly winds will be light to moderate in top temperatures of 16° to 20°.

Sunday night will be mainly dry before cloud builds in the west and southwest bringing rain and drizzle towards dawn. Winds will be light and overnight temperatures will range from 8° to 11°.

Bank holiday Monday (August 7) will see rain spread to all areas by the afternoon and evening. There may be some heavy falls of rain, with a risk of flooding. Highest temperatures of 14° to 17° in light to moderate southerly winds.

The rain will become lighter during Monday night.

Tuesday (August 8) currently looks like it will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers, with light to moderate westerly breezes and highest temperatures of 17° to 21°.

Met Éireann said the coming week will be wetter than normal for this time for the year with up to three times the average in some places. The wettest conditions are expected in the west and southwest.

Wet weather on Friday night and early on Saturday, followed by further showers over the rest of the weekend and early next week will lead to poor drying conditions.

Conditions for spraying will be moderate to poor over the coming days with some spells of wet weather, accompanied by blustery winds at times.

This week will see little change in soil conditions with most remaining saturated and many poorly drained soils staying waterlogged.