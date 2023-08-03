Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind that will cover most of the country from tomorrow afternoon (Friday, August 4) to Saturday (August 5).

Two weather warnings have been issued for rain, while one has been issued for wind.

The earlier of the two warnings for rain will come into effect from 2:00p.m tomorrow and remain in place until 9:00a.m Saturday morning.

It applies to all counties in Connacht, as well as Co. Cavan.

These regions will see spells of heavy rain during the course of the morning, with the possibility of spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions.

The second warning will come into effect from 6:00p.m tomorrow evening, and will remain in pace until 1:00p.m Saturday afternoon.

This warning will cover the following counties:

Dublin;

Kildare;

Laois;

Longford;

Louth;

Meath;

Offaly;

Westmeath;

Wicklow;

Monaghan.

These counties will experience spells of heavy rain from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon.

Again, spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions are all possibilities.

The weather warning for wind, meanwhile, will come into effect from 1:00a.m Saturday morning, and will remain in place until 12:00p.m Saturday afternoon.

Counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be the affected areas.

In these counties, Met Éireann is predicting very strong north to northwest winds, with gusts of up to 110kph.

Possible impact of this spell of high winds in those counties include falling branches, damage to temporary structures, and difficult traveling conditions.

For half the day on Saturday, Northern Ireland will be under the equivalent of a Status Yellow warning for rain.

The Met Office in the UK has issued a yellow warning for all counties in Northern Ireland, which will be in place from midnight tomorrow (i.e. midnight between tomorrow and Saturday) until 12:00p.m Saturday afternoon.

The Met Office is predicting unseasonably wet and windy conditions in Northern Ireland, which may lead to some disruption on Saturday morning.