Animal and human pharmaceutical company, Chanelle Pharma is celebrating its 38th year as sponsor of the Leading Trainer Award at this year’s Galway Races.

A total prize fund of €5,000 is up for grabs, with €3,000 going to the leading trainer who registers the most wins over the seven days of the festival.

The remaining €2,000 will be awarded to the stable staff in recognition of their contribution and commitment.

Galway Races

The Galway Races festival began on Monday, July 31 and runs until Sunday August 6 at Ballybrit.

Attendance figures for this year’s festival have increased compared to figures for the first three days of the festival in 2022

Kara Walsh, chief people officer with Chanelle said: “Chanelle Pharma is thrilled be back sponsoring the Leading Trainer Award at this year’s Galway Races.

“It is the biggest horseracing festival in Ireland, and we are honoured to be associated with it since 1985. Chanelle has been at the heart of animal pharma for 38 years.

“We are honoured that our multi-award winning, innovative and sustainable solutions continue to be a key contributor to animal health at home and across the world.

“It is also noteworthy that our production facilities, research and development labs, and highly skilled workforce are from the region and work in HQ Loughrea, Co. Galway.”

Michael Moloney, general manager of Galway Races added: “This is Chanelle Pharma’s 38th Year to sponsor the Leading Trainer Award, making it one of the longest-established partnerships of the races.

“It’s vital to recognise that every partnership is key to the event’s success. Another vote of confidence is the numbers turning up each day to Ballybrit Racecourse.

“This is a testament to the resilience of the Irish racing and breeding industry. The festival is a great social outlet for so many people physically in Galway and also tuning in from around the world to watch each day.”