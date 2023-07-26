Certified Irish Angus beef will be served for the first time at this year’s Galway Races Summer Festival.

The Butchers Prime Certified Irish Angus beef cut is processed by Kepak on behalf of Musgrave Marketplace.

The catering for this year’s summer racing festival races will be provided by Lydon House. Situated in the heart of Galway city, the company said that it is committed to supporting local Irish suppliers.

With Musgrave Marketplace situated at Tuam Road, Galway just minutes from the Ballybrit racecourse and Certified Irish Angus sourced from small family farms, the partnership aims to showcase the best of local sourcing.

Musgrave Marketplace is the only 100% Irish-owned national food service, retail, and SME wholesaler.

The company works with over 800 Irish suppliers and stocks over 3,500 Irish products across its range. Musgrave works closely with Ireland’s top restaurants and hotels around the country.

James Canavan, trading manager, Musgrave Marketplace Food Service said: “Butchers Prime Certified Irish Angus beef is one of our premium beef brands and we are proud to have it in our portfolio.

“When it comes to sourcing Irish beef, we are looking for quality, consistency, innovation, and sustainability without compromise – and we get all of this and more in the Certified Irish Angus beef brand.”

Speaking about the partnership Michael Flynn, director of Lydon House added: “It is our pleasure to serve Certified Irish Angus beef from Musgrave Marketplace at this year’s races.

“The farm-to-fork level of traceability that comes with Certified Irish Angus Beef means that I can guarantee that consistently excellent beef is served to all our customers.”

Mel Bohan, Kepak Group said: “The care and attention that Certified Irish Angus beef receives at every stage in the food chain is evident in the superior quality of the product, and we are delighted as processing partners to ensure high standards are maintained at this year’s Galway Races.

L-r: James Canavan, Musgrave Marketplace; Michael Flynn, executive chef, Lydon House Catering; Richard Gilsenan, Certified Irish Angus; and Mel Bohan, Kepak

Charles Smith, general manager of Certified Irish Angus added: “This partnership provides recognition to Certified Irish Angus farmers whose continued dedication to producing superior Irish Angus beef has resulted in merited menu listings at major events and in top restaurants around the country.

“As a producer group, our strength will always be the small family farms that are part of our community and who can feel proud to provide top quality at Ballybrit racecourse.”

The Galway Races Summer Festival will run from Monday, July 31 until Sunday, August 6 at Ballybrit Racecourse.