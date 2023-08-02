Farmers have been advised by Met Éireann that “moderate drying conditions” will develop this week in many parts of the country, with “some bright spells expected”.

According to the national meteorological service there will be “just isolated showers” tomorrow (Thursday, August 3) and Friday, before more “persistent” rain returns over the weekend.

Met Éireann has advised that the best opportunities for spraying should materialise between showers tomorrow and Friday.

It also said that although the past seven days have been wet, mean air temperatures have been very typical for this time of year ranging from 14° to 16° while mean soil temperatures were slightly above average ranging between 15° to 18°.

But the national meteorological service has warned that it could be cooler next week as temperatures expected to fall 1 or 2 degrees cooler bringing mean air temperatures to between 13° to 15° degrees.

Below average sunshine

Meanwhile cloud cover is also expected to be relatively high over the next few days which means that sunshine amounts will likely continue to be “below average” for this time of year.

Currently according to Met Éireann soils throughout the country are relatively wet with many well and moderately drained soils saturated, and many poorly drained soils waterlogged.

“The driest conditions are found in the southeast with maximum soil moisture deficits (SMDs) of 9 mm locally.

“Over the coming seven days, below average rainfall will see SMDs increase by around 6 or 7 mm on average, although isolated areas will remain saturated.

“The driest conditions will continue in the southeast,” it added.

JULY

In its latest weather statement released today (Wednesday, August 2) the national meteorological service said that “numerous active weather fronts crossed the country” in July.

It also highlighted that Atlantic low pressure systems had dominated in “a mostly westerly or cyclonic airflow” last month.

According to Met Éireann many parts of the country had experienced “flooding in places” and “the month finished with low pressure in charge bringing further rain or showers daily”.

It also outlined that during July rainfall was “above average everywhere” and the wettest on record at 12 weather stations. Source: Met Éireann

Temperatures during July were also “below average” according to the latest weather statement with the month’s lowest temperatures reported on July 25 at Claremorris, Co. Mayo of 5.5 °.

According to Met Éireann all available monthly sunshine totals were also below the long-term-average with the highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded last month – 11 hours – at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.