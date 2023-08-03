The amount of students being accepted into agricultural and veterinary courses decreased in 2022, according to recent figures released by the Central Applications Office (CAO).

In 2021, 281 students were accepted onto agricultural courses. This figure fell to 222 students accepted in 2022.

A total of 179 were accepted for veterinary related courses in 2021, falling to 176 in 2022.

Despite low acceptance rates, figures show demand for these courses remains high.

A total of 2,348 students had placed an agricultural course on their CAO last year, with 421 placing the course as their first preference.

A further 2,282 chose veterinary related courses for their CAO last year, with 1,052 selecting these courses as their first choice.

This year demand remains high, with 2,386 students choosing agricultural courses, 486 placing the course as number one.

Another 1,961 students chose veterinary related courses, with 876 of those students placing the course as number one.

Veterinary medicine

Acceptance figures for veterinary medicine had a very slight rise. In 2021, 95 students were accepted.

In comparison last year, out of the 683 students with veterinary medicine on their CAO, 96 were accepted.

Acceptance figures for this year have yet to be announced by CAO.

The government has recently given the ‘green light’ for the University of Limerick (UL) to proceed to the next stage of the establishment of a new vet school.

According to Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Kieran O’Donnell, the project will now proceed to the next phase, which is the formulation of a full business case.

The minister said the decision will address the “significant shortage” of vets in practice, particularly in rural areas as well as the demand from Irish students to study veterinary.

CAO offers

CAO Round Zero offers have been issued today (Thursday, August 3).

According to the CAO, a total of 6,270 offers will be given to 4,797 applicants starting from 10:00a.m today (Thursday, August 3).

Round Zero offers concern applicants who are not competing with those awaiting 2023 Leaving Certificate results.

The applicants include graduate entry medicine applicants, additional mature applicants, deferred and access applicants, along with applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC qualifications.

Round One offers will be issued on Wednesday, August 30 from 2:00p.m. Successful applicants will receive offer notifications by email and text message if they have selected the option.

The reply date by which Round One offers must be accepted is September 5 at 3:00p.m.

Round Two offers will be available to view online from September 11 at 2:00pm.