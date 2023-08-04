Grass growth rates continue to hold strong, but for many they aren’t the issue – getting and keeping cows at grass is.

Depending on land type and location, there are significant differences in grazing conditions across Ireland.

Although land is somewhat tender in all areas, keeping cows at grass is not an issue for those on drier land.

However, for those on heavier land, keeping cows at grass without causing damage is starting to become an issue.

Grass growth

The latest figures from PastureBase Ireland show current growth rates of 57kg of dry matter (DM)/ha for Leinster, 55kg of DM/ha for Munster, 56kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 48kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

There are slight improvements expected over the coming days, but significant increases cannot be expected at this time of year.

Predicted growth rates are 60kg of DM/ha for Leinster, 58kg of DM/ha for Munster, 52kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 51kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

Grazing

For many, the biggest concern on farms isn’t grass growth, but access to and keeping cows at grass.

The heavy downpours that have been seen in the last week or so have resulted in many having to house cows.

Having to house cows at this time of year due to bad weather is something that no one wants to do – particularly when many have yet to harvest second-cut silage.

Ideally, cows would continue to graze, but if land has become soft and even good grazing management can’t stop damage, farmers may be better off housing for a few days.

Once land is suitable again, cows should be return to grazing, but continuing to use good grazing management is advised.

Good grazing management practices include:

Using multiple entrances and exits from paddocks;

Use the strip wire to access parts of paddocks and protect already grazed areas;

Use on/off grazing if need to keep grass in the diet.

Farm covers

Although grazing conditions are challenging, farmers now need to start planning for building average farm cover (AFC) for the autumn months.

Failing to build AFC will result in cows having to be housed and shorten the grazing season on farms.

For some, building cover might happen naturally as cows have been forced in due to the weather, but for others, measures are needed to increase covers.

What fundamentally needs to happen is a decrease in the stocking rate on the milking platform. This can be done by removing cull cows or introducing land such as silage ground onto the platform.