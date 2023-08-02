While persistent rain continues to impact grazing conditions, it is now time to start building average farm covers (AFC) on dairy farms ahead of autumn-grazing and housing.

2023 has been another challenging year for grass on the vast majority of dairy farms, and livestock farms in general.

But as we move into August farms should be looking to start build AFC for autumn grazing.

Some farms are struggling with grazing conditions, but forgetting about building covers will only result in a shortened grazing season at the backend.

If AFC is not increased over the coming weeks, the likelihood is that farmers will have to house cows a few weeks earlier than planned.

AFC

On some farms, fields used for silage can be introduced to the grazing platform, which decreases the stocking rate and increases the rotation length – thus the demand for grass.

But on some farms, another cut will be needed to ensure that enough fodder is available for winter months.

Although not all the silage fields may be needed some will, and this could mean that stocking rate will not be decreased as much as first planned.

A fodder budget needs to be completed on farms to determine what silage is currently on the farm and what is going to be needed for winter.

Once this has been completed farmers should be able to determine how much of another cut is needed or not.

Marginal cows

Milk prices in 2023 have fallen significantly from the highs of 2022, and with this there is likely cows within herds that are costing money to keep.

Last year it is fair to say that nearly every dairy cow was profitable, but that is not the case this year.

Farmers need to determine the cost of production for their herd and then the cows that are close to this, at this point, or below it.

They then need to start looking at removing these cows from the system.

Cows that are not in calf also need to be looked. If they are not going to be around next year it should be decided whether it is worth milking them on.

Cost are high and it is likely going to make more sense to move these cows on now rather than milking them further.

The benefit of removing these cows from the system is that you will have decreased the milking platform stocking rate too.

This should make it easier to build AFC, even in a situation where land is being used for another cut.