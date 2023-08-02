James Alexander from Randalstown, Co. Antrim, is set to offer a multiple award-winning bull from his renowned Jalex Herd in an upcoming on-farm sale on Friday, August 18.

The May 2022-born Limousin bull Jalex Transform is set to go up for auction and is considered by those behind the Jalex herd as “the best they have ever offered”.

The bull was sired by the 16k Huntershall Nutcracker which is a proven show-calf producer. The bull’s dam is Brockhurst Oriana and was a fatstock champion several times over including champion at Bucks show, Reserve Champion at Agri Expo, and Champion Winter Stock Festival.

Oriana is from a line of renowned breeding females from the Brockhurst Herd. Her dam Brockhurst Lucy was Champion at the Scottish Grand Prix, her grandam being Brockhurst Bolshoi, multiple Champion and Interbreed champion-winning cow, including Interbreed at the Yorkshire show.

Jalex Transform has chalked up an array of awards to include:

Balmoral Show Junior, Male and Reserve Exhibitor bred Champion;

Ballymoney Show, Interbreed Champion and Limousin Champion;

Ballymena Show, Champion Limousin and Interbreed Champion;

Antrim Show, Supreme, Intermediate and Male Champion at Northern Ireland’s Limousin Club’s National Show;

Antrim Show, Bull Stakes 2023 Interbreed Champion and Overall Interbreed Champion;

Clogher Show, NISA Junior Bull of the Year Champion 2023.

Jalex Transform was bred with 1 NT821 and 1 Q204X genes and the Jalex Herd team has said the bull “should be an exciting prospect to breed calves for both the pedigree and commercial market”.

The herd owners said: “Ordinarily, this bull would have travelled to Carlisle later in the season, however work commitments on this busy farm has promoted the decision to offer Transform at the on-farm sale instead. Export can be arranged to UK and Ireland.”

The sale will take place on August 18, from 7.30p.m, on the farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, Co. Antrim. Pre-sale viewing is an option.