Senator Tim Lombard has been appointed spokesperson on agriculture, food, forestry, fisheries, and the marine for Fine Gael, the party has announced today (Tuesday, May 9).

Lombard has already served as the party’s spokesperson on these areas in the Seanad since 2020.

As well as that, he is the leas-chathaoirleach (vice-chairperson) of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and a member of the Fine Gael National Agriculture, Food and Rural Development Forum.

Commenting on his appointment, Lombard said he was “honoured” to be given the role.

Advertisement

“I know first hand the challenges of running a family farm alongside my wife and four children and I bring a practical knowledge of the sector to the role, both from actively farming myself and from a political perspective,” he said.

“We need a strong voice for agriculture and rural communities, and I look forward to working with my Fine Gael colleagues to represent the best interests of this group,” Lombard added.

The senator said it is a challenging time for the agricultural community, but there is also a “unique opportunity to adapt and build confidence in the sector”.

Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon, who is a Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said he looked forward to working with Lombard on agricultural issues.

Advertisement

“I know how passionate he is about this sector and he will bring a wealth of experience to the role of Fine Gael spokesperson on agriculture in the Oireachtas,” Minister Heydon commented.

He added: “This will further strengthen the very strong team we have in place to represent the interests of farmers and rural Ireland.”

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar also welcomed the appointment of Lombard to the role, saying: “As a farmer, Tim understands that the agri-food industry remains an integral part of our economy and society.

“The sector continues to be a significant provider of employment and income in every part of the country and particularly within the rural economy.

“I know Tim will continue to highlight the challenges the sector is facing but he will also suggest solutions,” the Taoiseach added.