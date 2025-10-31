NAP: Further consultations for environment and natura impact open

Further public consultations as part of the process of finalising the new Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) have now been launched.

It comes after the draft NAP was itself put to consultation earlier this week.

In order for the new NAP (Ireland's sixth NAP) to enter into force, assessments have to be carried out on its potential impact on the environment and designated lands that are part of the Natura 2000 network, which falls under the EU Habitats Directive.

Public consultations on these assessment have been announced today (Friday, October 31) by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which is responsible for overseeing most aspects of the NAP.

A consultation on the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Environmental Report will run until December 1.

Through this consultation, the public and interested parties may take the opportunity to provide their views on the SEA.

The SEA Environmental Report has been published on the consultations page of the government of Ireland's website.

The separate consultation process on the Natura Impact Assessment by the Ecological Assessment Unit (EAU) of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has been published and will also run to December 1.

That consultation has been published on the same website.

The EU Nitrates Directive sets a limit of 170kg/ha for the application of livestock manure nitrogen to land. However, it allows for a higher rate to be applied, subject to certain stricter environmental conditions. This is known as the nitrates derogation.

Ireland has been granted a derogation in the five NAPs to date and has again requested a renewal of the derogation under the sixth NAP. If successful, the derogation will be incorporated into the programme.

6th NAP

The draft sixth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), which will run from 2026 to 2029, was published on Tuesday (October 28) by the government.

Certain measures relating to the derogation have also been included in the latest draft NAP and, according to the Department of Housing, it is "proposed that some of the measures for the draft Sixth NAP will only be mandatory for derogation farmers, while other measures will apply more broadly, as appropriate".

New regulatory measures being considered include:

Nutrient balance at individual farm level - mandatory for derogation farms;

Improved nutrient distribution on fragmented farms;

Increased slurry and soiled water storage capacity requirements;

Chemical nitrogen allowances for grassland and arable crops;

Timing of nutrient application for arable crops;

Expansion of DAFM’s organic nutrient movement database;

Continued and increased focus on compliance and enforcement, and the National Agricultural Inspection Programme;

Overall review of the Good Agricultural Practice for Protection of Waters Regulations (GAP).