First of its kind Korean farming event in Co. Donegal

Mulroy Meadow Farm in Fanad, Co. Donegal will hold a Korean Natural Farming (KNF) event, the first of its kind for the county next month.

This hands-on event will showcase Korean Natural Farming (KNF), led by Tom Stack, and the team from Natural Farming Ireland.

Stack adopted the KNF method onto his Limerick-based dairy farm in 2018.

He runs his dairy herd entirely without fertilisers, meal, or chemical inputs, relying instead on KNF techniques to cultivate thriving pastures and animal health naturally.

Having learned through hands-on experimentation and experience, Stack has transformed his conventional system.

According to Stack, KNF farming is a regenerative approach that uses indigenous microorganisms (IMO) to create fertile soils that produce high output without the use of synthetic fertilisers, herbicides or pesticides.

Mulroy Meadow Farm is run by Cathal and Michelle Donnelly, who both share a passion for reconnecting people with real food and living soil.

Cathal Donnelly holds a degree in environmental and marine science and level 6 agriculture degree, while Michelle Donnelly — a pharmacist turned full-time farmer — is currently completing a master’s in biological and organic agriculture.

Her career change, she said “comes from seeing first-hand how deeply our health is tied to the health of our land and the food we produce from it”.

Mulroy farm

Mulroy Meadow Farm produces 100% grass-fed Dexter beef, traditional-breed forest-raised pork, and pasture-raised eggs, alongside a newly established market garden and polytunnel that yields mainly tomatoes and salad crops.

The couple’s regenerative approach focuses on soil health, biodiversity, and nutrient-dense locally produced food.

Agriland spoke to Michelle Donnelly to find out what inspired them to start KNF, and how it has been working so far.

She said: "We bought the farm five years ago, and we were very lucky in that we had a clean slate, and to do with it what we wanted.

"Cathal's background in environmental and marine science, he heard about regenerative agriculture through that and had a very clear vision from the start of what way we wanted to farm."

Donnelly outlined that she always had an interest in health from studying pharmacy, and feels that there isn't enough public awareness of the importance of our health and how it's linked to the food we eat.

"Korean Natural Farming is not a quick fix, you're in it for the long game, and that's what we want to get across to people is there is no silver bullet," Donnelly added.

The event will take place on Saturday (November 8), at Mulroy Meadow Farm in Co. Donegal.