Freshly calved cows make over €9,000 at Carnaross dispersal sale

Carnaross Mart hosted the first of the Monamore dispersal sales today (Friday October 31), with over 130 freshly calved cows and their heifer calves up for grabs.

People travelled from all over the country for a chance to buy into the award-winning pedigree Holstein herd.

Thomas, Rhona, and James Kelly, who operate the herd, said they have decided 'for a number of reasons to call time' on their dairy operation.

After 75 years of dairying, the herd is now comprised of 400 cows and 500 followers bred to exceptionally high standards.

The 'Sunset Sale' saw the first of the dispersal from the herd, which averages 10,363kg at 3.95% butterfat and 3.54% protein.

Sale05

Some big figures were flying around the ring for the duration of the sale, with the heifers averaging over €4,500.

The competition among the bidders for the freshly born calves was just as tight, with the average sale price coming in or around €1,500 a calf.

One of the most notable sales was lot 20, which featured Monamore Lamda Locket Et.

The two-and-a-half-year-old cow which is considered 'potential fourth generation', calved down in late September.

She sparked a fierce bidding war, and eventually sold for a staggering €9,300.

Monamore Lamda Locket Et in the ring

Her freshly born calf followed, again creating a price war before selling for a astonishing €3,100.

Monamore Perfect Raven also made a whopping €9,000; the heifer is classed as 'potential ninth generation'.

Her calf, who was born in mid-September, was also sold for €3,700.

Two-year-old Monamore Lulu 123 from lot 44 sold for €7,000, followed by her fresh calf, who went for €3,000.

Another noticeable sale on the day was lot 49, Monamore OHR Jacuzzi Red ET.

The two-and-a-half-year-old cow brought the tension to the ring before selling for €9,000.

Monamore OHR Jacuzzi Red ET

Her calf, born in the back end of September, was also snatched up for €3,000.

The popularity of the red gene was further proven when a six-week-old red and white heifer calf went up for grabs.

Monamore Robin Fawn Red, who entered the ring under lot 47, was sold for the price of €1,900.

Selection of calves up for sale.

One thing for sure was people were buying into a top quality blood line today, but they needed to have their chequebooks at the ready to do so.