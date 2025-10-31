Dairy farm assistant among latest job openings in agri-sector

There many exciting job opportunities available in the agri-sector at the moment, including the role of farm assistant on a dairy farm.

Apart from that, there's also roles available in the meat processing sector, agri-technology and agri-marketing.

Further details on these jobs can be seen on Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new job postings.

To learn more about these jobs, including how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Dairy farm assistant

A dairy farm in Co. Cork is seeking a farm assistant to join the team there.

The farm is looking for a full-time dairy farm assistant to join its team on the spring-calving farm near Watergrasshill.

The farm milks around 130 to 140 cows. The job will include milking, calf rearing, general farm work, machinery use, and helping to keep everything running smoothly day-to-day.

The farm is looking for someone reliable and willing to learn. Experience would be an advantage but not essential, as training can be provided.

Integrated livestock officers

ABP Food Group is looking for integrated livestock officers - to be based in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone - to assist in the development of the business' integrated dairy beef supply chains.

The main duties will include sourcing, managing and maintaining breeder dairy farms; rolling out ABP's integrated genetic breed plan; and collecting and delivering calves to specialised rearing units.

The candidate should have (among other requirements) a strong agricultural background with working knowledge of the dairy and beef supply chains; a Level 3 apprenticeship or diploma in agriculture; and strong IT skills and working knowledge of all Microsoft applications.

Desirable requirements include previous experience with integrated supply chains and previous dairy farm experience.

Agri marketing manager

FBD is looking to hire an agri-marketing manager, whose role will be to plan, execute and evaluate the FBD and FBD Trust agri-marketing and events calendar.

The role will involve ensuring that the FBD presence at events is optimised in line with well-managed budgets.

The candidate will be responsible for developing and managing the annual FBD and FBD Trust agri-marketing and event plan to support business key performance indicators (KPIs), among other responsibilities.

Previous marketing and event management experience is essential for this role, as is strong agricultural knowledge.

The candidate should also have at least five years' experience in a similar role, though this experience does not have to be limited to financial services.

Sales advisors

Agritech is seeking sales advisors for the regions of east Limerick, west Cork, south Galway, east Galway and Waterford.

These roles are described as target-driven and field focused, and will be aimed at building and managing customer relationships and increasing sales of Agritech products nationwide.

The roles will involve meeting and supporting farmers in the respective regions and building long-term relationships.

The ideal candidates should have a commercial mindset, and be self-driven and goal orientated.

They should also have a strong farming interest and background.

Operations manager - animal identification

Mullinahone Co-op is looking for operations manager to work as part of its senior management.

The co-op is looking to take on a professional who can effectively lead with pace in a dynamic and sometime pressurised environment.

The role will involve working with stakeholders to deliver the changes and solutions required to optimise customer service and the customer experience.

The role will involve process optimisation, resource management, team leadership, and budgeting.