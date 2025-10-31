Nearly €9m issued in farm scheme payments this week

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on payments made to farmers across various schemes this week.

Under the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), around €6.14m was paid out this week.

This brings total payments to €529.08 million, with 113,289 now paid.

Advance payments under the 2025 BISS and CRISS began on October 16.

Under the 2025 Areas of Natural Constraint and Areas of Specific Constraint, €1.04 million was paid out this week.

This brings total payments to €201.17 million, to 94,428 farmers.

€50,000 was paid to participants in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme, with the total paid out to date now reaching €517.5 million.

TAMS

This week, €1.71m was paid out to farmers under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

38,066 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with 14,302 payment applications submitted.

In total, €111 million has now been paid out across 12,362 TAMS 3 claims.

Under the Baling Assistance Payment, €14,950 was paid to farmers this week, bringing the total payments to €3.66 million, with 1,291 farmers paid.

Key scheme deadlines

There are a number of key scheme deadlines this week, including for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) and the 2025 National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme.

The 2025 National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme offers farmers €20/eligible calf for a minimum of five calves up to a maximum of 50 eligible calves.

The weights must be submitted to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation within seven days of weighing and before 5:30pm on November 1, 2025.

Farmers participating in the SCEP are being reminded that cow and calf weights must be recorded in the ICBF database before 5:30pm on November 1. Weights should also be submitted within seven days of recording the weight data.