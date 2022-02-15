Musgrave has today (Tuesday, February 15, 2022) announced that it has signed a new supply deal with a retailer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company confirmed the new partnership at Gulfood in Dubai which was attended by by Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Charlie McConalogue as part of the government’s trade mission to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Choithrams established a presence in the UAE over 30 years ago and now has over 40 stores across the emirates.

Musgrave expansion

The deal signed by Musgrave means that over 500 SuperValu products will now be available in Choithrams outlets across the UAE.

The items will include the SuperValu own brand range along with Irish produce from the retailer’s food academy programme which it runs with Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) network.

Commenting on the announcement Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “Global demand for Irish produce continues to grow thanks to its outstanding quality and the dedicated efforts of Bord Bia and the initiative of successful home-grown companies such as Musgrave.”

Noel Keeley, Musgrave CEO, explained that the new partnership will help the company’s strategic expansion in the Middle East.

“As Ireland’s leading food retail and wholesale business we have built a robust and reliable supply chain, which enables us to deliver much-loved Irish products to markets around the world,” Keeley stated.

Choithrams CEO, Rajiv Warrier described the deal as “a great opportunity” and remarked that the company has always “been inspired by how passionate Irish people are about their heritage and their food”.

Bord Bia’s regional manager for Asia, Middle East, Africa and Russia, Shane Hamill commented: “This new agreement opens a world of possibilities for Irish suppliers and producers who will now have a further new avenue to sell their products to a growing international market.”

Last year, Musgrave announced that SuperValu products would be available in the UAE through the online platform noon Grocery.