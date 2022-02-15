Kerry Group has today (Tuesday, February 15, 2022) announced that it has reached agreement to acquire two biotechnology companies.

The taste and nutrition company, which recently opened a new facility in Saudi Arabia, is to take over biotech firms in Mexico and Germany.

Kerry said that the “significant” move will “expand its expertise, technology portfolio and manufacturing capabilities”.

Kerry acquisitions

Based in Leipzig, Germany, c-LEcta is a leading biotechnology innovation company focused on precision fermentation, bio-processing and bio-transformation to create “high-value targeted enzymes and ingredients”.

It employs over 100 people at its facility where it supplies the pharmaceutical, food, beverage and other consumer markets.

Commenting on the agreement with c-LEcta, Dr. Albert McQuaid, chief science and technology officer with Kerry, said: “The food and pharmaceutical industries are on the cusp of a new wave of innovation where new developments in biotechnology, synthetic biology and precision fermentation are radically transforming these sectors.

McQuaid said that the c-LEcta acquisition will accelerate Kerry’s innovation capabilities in enzyme engineering, fermentation and bio-process development.

Located in Mexico, Enmex is a well-established enzyme manufacturer for the food, beverage and animal nutrition sectors.

Kerry said that this acquisition will grow its fermentation and enzyme manufacturing capabilities into Latin America.

CEO of Kerry applied health and nutrition, Neil Cracknell outlined that the Enmex deal will “complement Kerry’s existing enzyme portfolio”.

“We see enzymes playing a critical role in helping achieve Kerry’s vision to create a world of sustainable nutrition, which is about providing better nutrition, with better processes, which have less impact on our earth’s resources,” Cracknell concluded.