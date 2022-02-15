A Status Yellow warning for wind has been extended to the whole country for tomorrow and Thursday as Storm Dudley approaches.

Yesterday (Monday, February 14), a Status Yellow warning was issued for counties Clare, Galway and Mayo, while a Status Orange wind warning had been issued for Donegal.

The Donegal warning remains in place and unchanged. However, the Status Yellow warning has been updated to include all counties.

It will come into effect at 12:00p.m tomorrow and will remain in place for 24 hours, expiring at 12:00p.m on Thursday.

The country will be subject to westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley, which will reach mean speeds of 50kph to 65kph, with dangerous gusts of 80kph to 110kph.

Winds will be stronger than that on exposed coasts and on high ground.

A combination of high tide and strong winds will also lead to flooding on exposed coasts.

For Donegal, its Status Orange warning will come into effect at 9:00p.m tomorrow night and last for 12 hours, expiring at 9:00a.m Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Westerly winds will reach mean speeds in the county of 65kph to 80kph, with damaging gusts of 100kph to 130kph, stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground.

A combination of high tide and stronger winds will lead to some coastal flooding.

It should be noted that when Donegal is not under the Status Orange warning it will be under Status Yellow along with the rest of the country.

The Met Office in the UK has also issued warnings for Northern Ireland.

Counties Antrim and Derry will be subject to an Amber alert – the equivalent of a Status Orange warning.

This warning will come into effect at 6:00p.m tomorrow and remain in place until 9:00a.m Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been issued for the all counties in the north – which Antrim and Derry will also be subject to when not under the Amber alert.

The Yellow alert will come into effect at 3:00p.m tomorrow and will remain in place for over 24 hours, expiring at 6:00p.m Thursday evening.