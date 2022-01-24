Kerry Group has announced today (Monday, January 24) that it has officially opened a new food ingredients facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The plant located in Jeddah is part of the global taste and nutrition company’s continued expansion in the Middle East.

Kerry Group has invested over €80 million in the region over the past four years.

Kerry Group facility

The new state of the art facility in Saudi Arabia extends over 21,500 feet2 and is the largest Kerry Group plant in Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region.

The base, which currently employs 130 people, will produce food ingredients that will be distributed across the Middle East.

The company said that the new facility will use Kerry’s global innovation technologies, which have been adapted to local tastes, to help food and beverage companies meet growing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable produce.

Kerry Group outlined that there would be a particular focus on the snack, meat and bakery sectors.

The company noted that the new facility will also make an environmental difference and is in keeping with Kerry’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability commitment,

Since 2018, the factory’s carbon footprint has been reduced by 35% and there has been a 40% reduction in water usage. Edmond Scanlon Image Source: Kerry Group

Commenting on the announcement, Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group, said: “Today’s consumer-led food revolution and the world’s environmental challenges are driving accelerated change and reshaping the entire food industry.



“The opening of our new facility at our Jeddah site is part of our commitment to continuing to grow our presence across the Middle East where we have invested over €80m since 2018,” he said.

“Our continued growth and investment reflect the growing number of consumers in the region who are adopting a more proactive approach to their health and wellbeing and want to be able to consume food and beverage products that support their goals while also being respectful of our environment.

“This new facility is the first of its kind in the Middle East and is one of the most modern and efficient in the world offering top-in-class sustainable nutrition technology platforms, laboratories equipped with unique testing capabilities while also being sustainable,” Scanlon explained.



Peter Dillane, vice president and general manager, Kerry Middle East, India, Sub-Saharan Africa (MISA) added: “Our customers are our priority and our commitment is to bring local solutions to the Saudi market.

“We believe in global capability, executed locally, as seen in our local insight and team backed by Kerry’s global technical and operational expertise,” he said.

Our deep understanding of retail and foodservice channels enhances our ability to partner customers with greater success and make it easier and more valuable for them to do business with us,” Dillane concluded.