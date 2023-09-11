MSD Animal Health has announced the appointment of Jack O’Connor as ruminant business unit director for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

O’Connor has been part of the organisation since 2016, most recently in the role of ruminant sales manager for the technology solutions portfolio.

This includes the SenseHub brand which features labour saving and productivity solutions.

Prior to this, O’Connor worked in ruminant marketing for six years.

Advertisement

Commenting on his appointment, O’Connor said it was an “exciting time” to be in the role.

He said there were “numerous challenges” for livestock producers in terms of environmental pressures, labour shortages, antimicrobial resistance, and market volatility.

MSD Animal Health

“We look forward to introducing a range of new products in the SenseHub portfolio later this year in the milking space.

“On the pharmaceutical side, we recently launched Bovilis Nasalgen-C, the first vaccine against Bovine Coronavirus (BCoV), and look forward to some more new developments particularly in the area of calf health vaccines,” O’Connor said.

Advertisement

Ruminant business unit director at MSD Animal Health, Jack O’Connor. Source: MSD

General manager at MSD Animal Health Ireland, Fergal Morris added:

“Jack has been involved in multiple projects and tasks from key account management, product launches, customer events, company hosted conferences and a range of successful marketing campaigns which have helped to drive growth and support our business over the last eight years.”

O’Connor graduated in 2017 from University College Dublin (UCD) with a Bachelor’s degree in Ag Science, specialising in Food and Agri Business Management.

He said one of the highlights of his career to date was the Prevention for Profit initiative, which promotes a holistic farming approach to improving on farm productivity resulting in enhanced profitability.

The initiative is aimed at innovative Irish farmers focusing on the four key pillars of production: Nutrition, animal health, management, and genetics.