The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) removed 961 animals from farms in 2022, an increase from 800 animals in 2021.

The animals seized included: 355 cattle, 557 sheep, 19 goats, and 30 horses.

According to DAFM, these animals were removed to protect their health and welfare, or for identification, registration, and movement offences.

Department figures obtained by Agriland show that animals were removed from farms on 26 occasions in 2022.

They were taken from counties: Carlow; Donegal; Galway; Kilkenny; Leitrim; Limerick; Mayo; Meath; Monaghan; Offaly; Sligo; Wexford; and Westmeath.

In 2021, animals were removed from farms on 22 occasions, from counties: Cork; Donegal; Galway; Kilkenny; Limerick; Longford; Monaghan; and Tipperary.

The animal species included 503 cattle, 289 sheep, and eight horses.

Welfare of animals

The Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 states that if an authorised officer has reasonable grounds for believing that a protected animal is injured or suffering, they can seize the animal and any dependent offspring of the animal.

The officer can also require the person in possession of the animal to obtain any necessary veterinary attention, or require the person to provide appropriate shelter, food and drinkable water.

Animal welfare in relation to transportation came in the spotlight this summer following the broadcast of an RTÉ Investigates programme on calf transport.

Under current law, all dealers engaged in the buying and selling of animals must be registered.

Exemptions apply if a person who resides outside the state buys animals in the state on his or her own account.

The current laws state that farmers transporting animals on journeys over 65km must apply to DAFM for authorisation.

Commercial transporters bringing animals on journeys up to a maximum distance of 65km are not required to be authorised or to undergo training.

However, they are required to carry documentation in their vehicle stating: