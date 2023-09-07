Requirements have changed for the transport of animals directly from farms or marts in Ireland, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has announced today (Thursday, September 7).

It is now necessary for all transporters of livestock animals to have a valid transporter authorisation in order to transport animals over any distance greater than 65km in connection with any economic activity, e.g. trade.

It is also a requirement when transporting animals between member states (including moves to and from Northern Ireland, to register the premises of departure and premises of destination on TRACES in advance of the movement.

This update is in line with the EU animal health law.

TRACES is the online platform for certification required for the importation of animals, animal products, food and feed of non-animal origin and plants into the EU, and the intra-EU trade and EU exports of animals and certain animal products.

Details of this authorisation to transport animals over 65km, in accordance with Council Regulation (EC) No 1/2005, must be registered on TRACES in order for the health certificate to be generated.

Action required for transport

To ensure that no delays are encountered in north-south trade, or in trade between EU member states, the parties to the trade should ensure in advance that the premises of origin and destination have been registered on TRACES.

Once a premises has been correctly registered as an establishment of origin or destination, this will allow them to be selected on the certificate for each movement and they will not need to re-register.

Registration of farms in the Republic of Ireland can be completed by contacting a local regional veterinary office of DAFM.

To register a premises in Northern Ireland, a local Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) regional office should be contacted.

If this process is not completed prior to the sale of animals, it may result in export delays as it will not be possible to create a health certificate on the TRACES system.

If the journey is to be more than 65km, the parties should ensure that the authorisation of the transporter of the animals is registered on TRACES.