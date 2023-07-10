The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that an investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) into the mistreatment of calves shown in footage obtained by RTÉ must be “swift and thorough”.

The incidents at marts and during the transport of calves were filmed as part of an RTÉ Investigates programme due to be aired tonight (Monday, July 10).

The investigation contains footage from several marts where some mart workers, farmers and transporters show a “blatant disregard” for animal welfare laws.

This includes calves being slapped, struck and kicked.

The programme shows how calves could not even be given away free of charge at some mart sales due to oversupply during the calving season.

Advertisement

Image: RTÉ Investigates

The programme also features the increase in calves being sent for slaughter at meat factories, along with the journey taken by some of the 200,000 bull calves exported to continental Europe for veal production.

In a statement, the IFA said that any DAFM investigation into incidents of mistreatment of animals at marts and during transport uncovered by RTÉ Investigates has to be “swift, thorough and robust”.

“IFA and our farmer members have a zero tolerance approach to the mistreatment of animals.

“Sales at public auction and the transport of animals are governed by regulations and these must be adhered to.

“Anybody who has evidence of wrongdoing should bring it to the attention of the authorities immediately,” the farming organisation said.

Advertisement

The IFA said that it was not asked to contribute to the programme and has not been shown the footage obtained by RTÉ.

“We will not be making any further comment until we have seen the full programme tonight,” the association said. This is absolutely disgusting. Vast majority of farmers look after their animals. The content of the programme to be aired tonight needs urgent and immediate investigation. https://t.co/3RprTjZSqo— Claire Kerrane TD (@ClaireKerrane) July 10, 2023

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane has described footage released in advance of tonight’s programme as “absolutely disgusting”.

The Roscommon–Galway TD said that the vast majority of farmers look after their animals.

“The content of the programme to be aired tonight needs urgent and immediate investigation,” Kerrane said on Twitter.