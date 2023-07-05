Over 195,000 calves have been exported from Ireland this year, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

As of Sunday, June 25, DAFM figures show that a total of 195,360 calves have been exported, up 20% from the same time period of 2022 and up 47% from from the same time period in 2021.

This years’ calf export numbers are “at record levels with a diversification in markets” according to Bord Bia.

The table below gives an overview of Irish cattle export numbers in the first 25 weeks of this year:

Source: DAFM

Previously, 2019 was a record year for calf exports with approximately 200,000 calves exported in total that year. While the peak Irish calf export season has passed, current figures would suggest 2023 numbers will surpass 2019 calf export numbers.

The number of weanlings exported to date this year has also increased with 16,773 weanling cattle exported in the first 25 weeks this year, up 30% on 2022 levels.

Store and adult cattle exports have both fallen in numbers this year with 13,719 and 17,596 cattle exported in these categories respectively.

The table below gives an overview of the destination markets for Irish cattle exports in the first 25 weeks of this year compared to the same time period of 2022 and 2021: Source: DAFM

As can be seen from the table above, the Netherlands remains the largest market for Irish cattle with 103,834 head (primarily calves) exported to the destination this year.

The largest percentage growth has been seen from Poland with Irish cattle exports to the country up by 355% to 12,752 head to date this year. In the same time period last year, only 2,800 cattle had been exported to the Polish market. Poland also imports primarily calves from Ireland.

The overall Irish cattle exports to date this year stands at 243,438 head – up 16% on the same time period last year.