Kverneland has updated its Exacta twin-disc narrow-frame models. Known as the CL W PRO, the latest machine slots into the range below the CL Geospread version, replacing the single-weigh-cell CL EW model.

The company claims that the Pro specification brings more accuracy and precision over the model it replaces thanks to the use of four 2.5t-capacity load cells in combination with a reference sensor, to improve weighing accuracy and reliability.

Weigh cells boost accuracy

This full complement of weigh cells is said to make the new CL W PRO capable of achieving greater precision and application accuracy through dynamic weighing. It also provides plug-and-play functionality, thanks to it being ISO 11783-compatible.

The reference sensor will correct automatically for slopes and for shocks, enabling the machine to maintain spreading accuracy on rough terrain and in hilly conditions.

Advertisement

Improving the technology available on this mid-spec machine also enables the spreader to carry out basic Geospread section control functions when purchased with a licence key.

It is already capable of automatic start/stop on headlands and it is possible to do variable-rate spreading according to prescription maps.

Hopper extensions for Exacta CL

In its most basic form, the Exacta CL W PRO offers a 1,300L hopper capacity, although it can be equipped with hopper extensions to boost carrying capacity.

One extension delivers an 1,800L capacity; two extensions create 2,300L, and a third – the maximum available for this model – delivers a 2,800L hopper capacity.

Advertisement

The CL W PRO is capable of delivering a spread width from 10-33m. It has two spreading discs which each carry eight vanes, fed from Kverneland’s own CentreFlow distribution system that starts the fertiliser acceleration process before it reaches the vanes, thus minimising damage to the fertiliser granules.

Standard specification includes a folding hopper cover, hopper sieves, mudguards for disc and vane protection, ExactLine border-spreading device, and LED road lights. The price of the CL W PRO starts from €18,500.

Fastbale from Kubota

In other news from the Kubota group, the Kverneland Fastbale non-stop baler is now available as a Kubota-branded implement. The Fastbale now joins other Kverneland products in being available in Kubota orange

Known as the FB1000 it was designed and developed at Kverneland Group’s baler competence centre in Ravenna, Italy.

The machine uses two bale chambers arranged in series, allowing a number of rollers to be shared with the first chamber which forms two thirds of the bale before it is passed back to the rear chamber for finishing.