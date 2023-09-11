Niamh Bambrick has been selected to take over as the next president of the Agricultural Science Association (ASA).

Bambrick holds a degree in agricultural science from University College Dublin (UCD), a Masters degree in supply chain management.

She is currently studying for a Masters degree in environmental sustainability.

Bambrick completed her studies while working fulltime in Tirlán, Chanelle Pharmaceuticals and most recently Mullinahone Co-op.

ASA president

A former county chair of Kilkenny Macra, Niamh is an active member of the farming organisation and plays camogie for Kilkenny.

In a statement, Macra said it is proud to see “another strong female” take over a leadership role in the Irish agriculture industry.

“There are too few women in positions of power within our industry,” the statement added.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan commented: “I am delighted to see Niamh take over as president of the ASA, I have no doubts that ASA and Macra will work even closer into the future under her stewardship.

“There is a correlation between the proportion of young people leading our industry and the health of the industry, we need more young leaders to put their head above the parapet and lead the way.”

Macra also congratulated Susan Maher who was elected ASA vice-president at the association’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), and commended outgoing president Prof. Tommy Boland on a very successful presidency.

The ASA is a voluntary organisation and is the professional body for graduates in agricultural, horticultural, forestry, environmental and food science.

Its 1,600 members operate across the entire agri-food sector both in Ireland and internationally including government departments, research, advisory/consultancy, education and training, agri-business, rural organisations, banking and the media.