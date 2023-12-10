Mountmellick Macra’s light up truck and tractor run will take place on Saturday, December 16, covering the town in a flurry of festive fun.

Illuminated trucks and tractors from around Leinster will converge on the town to boost the coffers of the Macra Hall roof refurbishment fund, and ‘Eoin’s Journey’ which supports the Giggle Fund for child patients in St. John’s Ward in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, and the paediatric unit in the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The proceeds of the run will be split evenly between both causes. The committee expressed thanks to Eoin Coss’ mother, Martina Dunne, and his brothers, Rian and Darragh, for allowing it to raise funds in memory of Eoin, and on behalf of ‘Eoin’s Journey’.

Eoin passed away on December 10, 2002, following a brave cancer battle.

Last year’s run was held in aid of St Vincent’s community nursing unit, Mountmellick, and the Irish Air Ambulance, with a cheque for €4,500 presented to both organisations. On the first year of the run, just over €14,000 was raised for the Cuisle cancer support services in Portlaoise.

Speaking at the launch of the truck and tractor run in the grounds of the Mountmellick Development Association (MDA), committee chairperson, Michael O’Gorman, said the organisers are hoping the whole community will turn out to support the event as it has done for the past two years.

“The light up truck and tractor run has become a much anticipated event in the town. Last year we were blown away by the number of trucks and lorries that registered for the runs.

“The event enhances the town, and brings Christmas cheer for everyone, both young and old. We are very grateful to the board of MDA and Paddy Buggy for facilitating us again this year,” he said.

As the fun event is being held the week before Christmas, organisers are encouraging participants to dress themselves and their vehicles in festive attire.

However, Christmas decoration is not a requirement to take part in the run. Prizes for best festooned truck and tractor will be awarded on the night.

As part of the event, the club is organising a raffle with a top-prize of €1,000 home heating oil up for grabs. Tickets cost €10 for three lines and can be purchased online following the iDonate raffle link on the Facebook page, from a committee member or on the day of the run. The draw will take place in Moloney’s Gaelic Bar that night.

‘Eoin’s Journey’ jerseys will be available to purchase from family members on the day.

Registration will take place from 3.00p.m, with the run departing at 6.00p.m sharp. The fee for trucks is €30 and €20 for tractors. Hot drinks and musical entertainment will be provided on-site by Rock on Paddy from 3.30p.m onwards.

In a change from last year, the tractor and trucks will take separate routes. Following their departure, the trucks will travel down Mountmellick town via Irishtown, travelling onwards for Emo via the Bay Road before going to Ballybrittas, Portarlington and back to Mountmellick.

People are invited to line the streets, and are welcome to visit the MDA car park to cheer on the participants and join in the seasonal fun. Volunteers will be on-site and at the various locations with collection buckets for spectators who wish to donate to the event.