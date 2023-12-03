The CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE) realised a dream for an Offaly teenager who lost his leg in an accident involving a tractor, when he recently presented the mother of the teen with a special gift for him.

Bernard Gloster presented Rita Flaherty Dennedy, who works at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, as an assistant director of nursing for patient flow, with his personal gift of a training jersey signed by five-times All-Ireland winning hurler, Limerick’s Kyle Hayes.

Having met Michael Dennedy from Kinnity, at the Ronald McDonald house at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), Crumlin, the HSE CEO was stirred by the teen’s passion for sport and his resilience in the face of adversity.

On the visit to Portlaoise hospital the CEO, who lives in Kildimo, took the opportunity to meet with Rita again and pass on his jersey gift.

Bernard remarked how impressed he was with Michael and Rita and their resilience in the face of a difficult recovery journey.

Advertisement

He said he was in no doubt that Rita and her husband, Ray, are the champions of hope and encouragement around Michael. He wished the teen who has undergone numerous surgeries, the very best in his recovery.

Thrilled teen

A thrilled Michael, in a video posted to social media, expressed thanks to Bernard. “Thank you for the amazing gift. Kyle Hayes is an amazing player.

“Thank you so much for keeping your promise. I didn’t think you would do it but you are a man of your word. Limerick for the five-in-a-row.”

A support group ‘Doing it for Dennedy’ has been set up to help Michael and to organise fundraisers to enable him to access the healthcare, rehabilitation and prosthetic technology he will need to regain his mobility and confidence.

It has already raised €12,835, 86% of its €15,000 rolling target. A number of fundraisers are in the pipeline.