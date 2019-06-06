Momentum for milk price boost ‘now irresistible’ – ICMSA

Momentum for a farmer price rise for milk supplied last month is now “irresistible”, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

ICMSA Dairy Committee chairman Ger Quain made the description following the rise in the latest Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI) to a level that now translates to a price of 32.1c/L.

Quain said that it is impossible for any co-op or processor to go on “spinning the line” about uncertainty in the markets and indecision when farmers can see that the co-ops themselves are receiving rises in their prices as is demonstrated in the latest PPI.

The chairman added: “Farmer-suppliers will not want to hear any more about uncertainty and indecision holding back prices from co-ops that are themselves receiving better prices as shown, conclusively, in this latest Ornua PPI.

Why should this supposed indecision just affect farmer prices alone?

“It’s nonsense and as far as the ICMSA is concerned the argument for a price rise to be announced by all co-ops when they set May milk price is irresistible,” Quain concluded.

PPI rise

Announced earlier today, Thursday, June 6, Ornua revealed that its PPI index for May 2019 is 107.3, adjusted from 105.9 in April.