There have been differing reactions to the news today (Tuesday, June 27) that the European Parliament’s Environment (ENVI) Committee rejected the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

Mattie McGrath, the leader of the Rural Independent Group has enthusiastically welcomed the decision.

He said: “This rejection serves as a significant testament to the concerns raised regarding the practicality and effectiveness of the proposed legislation.

“While nature preservation is undeniably important, it is crucial to strike a balance. The current proposal’s green tunnel vision, with nature always taking priority even outside of nature reserves, is excessively far-reaching.

“It is essential to consider the needs of our communities alongside conservation efforts,” he added.

The EU Nature Restoration Law proposal combines a restoration objective for the long-term recovery of nature in the EU’s land and sea areas with binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species.

According to the EU, these measures should cover at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030, and ultimately all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.

The rural TD acknowledged that the rejection of the Nature Restoration Law by the ENVI committee is a rare occurrence, and claimed it underscored the need for “inclusive and balanced” approaches to nature conservation.

“It reflects the concerns shared by my Rural Independent colleagues and I, regarding the prioritisation of nature preservation at the expense of other essential needs,” Deputy McGrath continued.

“This decision demonstrates that the proposed legislation failed to meet the expectations and requirements of rural communities.”

The Rural Independents have now urged the European Parliament to support the committee’s rejection of the proposed Nature Restoration Law during the upcoming plenary session in July.

Other viewpoints on nature restoration

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats have called on the government to be “unequivocal in its support for Nature Restoration Law following today’s rejection of the proposed legislation.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore, who is the party’s spokesperson on climate action and biodiversity, said: “Today’s tied vote result, which saw 44 MEPs in favour and 44 against, means the Environment Committee will recommend rejection of Nature Restoration Law when it goes before the plenary session of the European Parliament in mid-July.

“The entire debate surrounding nature restoration – both in Ireland and in Europe – has been characterised by political grandstanding, misinformation and scaremongering.

Opposition to the law by the European People’s Party (EPP) – to which Fine Gael MEPs are aligned – has been a major impediment to getting it across the line,” she added.

The Social Democrats have claimed that while the rewetting of peatland has emerged as the main point of tension in Ireland, many of the fears are unfounded.

The party argues that most of the rewetting can take place on state-owned lands and there are funding supports proposed to help those most affected, such as farmers. However, overall funding for the Nature Restoration Law has not yet been clarified at a European level.

“This continent-wide law calls for binding targets to restore degraded ecosystems – particularly those with the most potential to capture and store carbon – and reduce the impact of climate change and biodiversity loss,” Deputy Whitmore added.

“The coalition parties must be coherent on the urgent need for nature restoration and present a united front in the run-up to next month’s plenary session of the European Parliament,” Deputy Whitmore continued.

“The stakes could not be any higher. If this crucial law fails to go through, it will rank as one of the greatest EU political failures of all time.”