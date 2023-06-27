The latest vote on the Nature Restoration Law has raised significant questions about the EU Commission’s approach to the controversial proposal, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

This morning (Tuesday, June 27), the environment committee of the European Parliament voted to reject the proposed law.

No majority could be found for an amended proposal with the committee deadlocked at 44-44 on the issue, and thus it has also rejected the European Commission’s original proposal.

The committee will now recommend to a full (plenary) sitting of the parliament that the proposed law be rejected.

Nature Restoration Law

Speaking from Brussels, IFA director of European affairs, Liam MacHale said that the outcome was “unprecedented”.

He said that while the proposal can still proceed to plenary it is time for the commission to re-evaluate their proposal.

IFA president Tim Cullinan added that the proposal had now failed at three EU Parliament sub-committees (agriculture, fisheries and environment).

He said the EU Commission failed to take on board the widespread concerns raised and did not do enough to allay the fears of farmers around the impact of the Nature Restoration Law.

“The commission has to go back to the drawing board and revise its approach to what they want to do,” he said.

“Anything to do with land use cannot succeed without the backing of farmers.”

IFA Environment Chair Paul O’Brien coordinated Copa-Cogeca’s campaign in recent months which pointed out the problems with the proposed legislation.

“Farmers recognise the role they can play in supporting nature and are already carrying out measures to do this.

“However, the lack of clarity on the potential impact of the proposed regulation on farmland and production is very worrying.

“It is vital that a full impact assessment is undertaken to quantify the area of farmland that will be affected to ensure the proposed targets are realistic and fair and are not detrimental to food production,” he said.