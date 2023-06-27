The vote on the Nature Restoration Law in the European Parliament next month needs a “more ambitious outcome” according to Green Party MEP, Grace O’Sullivan.

The comments follow the vote earlier today (Tuesday, June 27) by the environment committee of the European Parliament to reject the proposed Nature Restoration Law.

No majority could be found in the committee for an amended proposal, and thus it has also rejected the European Commission’s original proposal.

The vote now moves to the entire European Parliament in July.

Nature Restoration Law

The landmark legislation to set binding targets to halt the collapse in biodiversity has come under fierce opposition from some politicians and groups, such as the European People’s Party (EPP) grouping, of which Fine Gael is affiliated.

The European Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety today failed to reach an agreement on the Nature Restoration Law with a vote split 44 in favour and 44 against.

The Nature Restoration Law proposes to restore 20% of all EU land and sea areas to favourable status by 2030 with specific targets for various ecosystems.

According to Green Party MEP, Grace O’Sullivan, the proposal had come under fire from Manfred Weber’s EPP Group, which she claims had “compelled their pro-Nature Restoration MEPs to give up their votes to more conservative members”.

In a plenary session of the European Parliament in July, all MEPs will vote.

MEP O’Sullivan holds one of the two Irish seats on the environment committee and she voted in support of the Nature Restoration Law.

“It was one of our last chances to show if the EU is a leader or a loser in halting the precipitous decline of biodiversity in Ireland and beyond,” she said.

Speaking from the European Parliament in Brussels, MEP O’Sullivan said: “In a period where we are losing healthy habitats and animal populations at a rate of knots, it is vital that we get a more ambitious outcome in the plenary vote in July.

“We know that biodiversity collapse immediately threatens nature and agriculture; it is unacceptable for political leaders to choose to do nothing.”

Green Party MEP for Dublin, Ciarán Cuffe added: “This is a real setback for nature, the climate, and the European Green Deal.

“However, the proposal remains to be voted at the plenary session of the parliament in Strasbourg, and I am hoping that more progressive voices will succeed.

“Strong ecosystems can guarantee long-term food security and protection against droughts and other natural disasters for everyone living in Europe. The plenary vote is the one that counts.”

A rejection in the committee of a legislative proposal this significant is unprecedented in the European Parliament’s current mandate, according to the Green Party.