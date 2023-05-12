Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has met with his UK counterpart at the Balmoral Show.

The meeting between Minister McConalogue and Secretary of State Therese Coffey, who heads the UK’s Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), took place yesterday (Thursday, May 11) at Northern Ireland’s largest food and agricultural event in Lisburn.

In the first meeting between the pair, they discussed shared issues including the post-Brexit trading relationship between Ireland and the UK; Ireland’s application for protected geographic indication (PGI) for grass-fed beef; climate change; and animal health standards.

Minister McConalogue said it was a “very useful meeting and exchange of views on issues that are common to us both”.

“With the Windsor Framework now agreed and the EU and UK navigating a new trading dynamic, Ireland will continue to seek a strong trading relationship with our nearest neighbour,” he said.

Advertisement

“Our trading relationship is centuries old and while we seek to open and develop as many high value markets as possible, the UK will always be a critical trading partner for Ireland,” the minister added.

However, he pointed out that some “complexities” remain on some issues.

These include the UK’s proposed Border Targeted Operating Model (TOM). This is a UK government policy that seeks to set out regulations on importing goods into Britain.

The UK government put the TOM out to public consultation early last month. It is planned to take effect on a phased basis from October this year.

Minister McConalogue said that both his and Secretary of State Coffey’s departments “are continuing to work closely” on the TOM.

Advertisement

“We agreed that this strong working relationship will continue in an effort to have as seamless trade as possible into the future,” the minister said.

Minister warns of export changes

The UK’s Border TOM proposes a new approach to security controls (applying to all imports), and sanitary and phytosanitary controls (applying to imports of live animals, animal products, plants and plant products) at the border.

Minister McConalogue has previously urged food business operators and exporters here to engage with preparations for meeting new UK import control requirements.

The minister underlined the importance for all actors in Ireland-to-Britain agri-food supply chains of “reactivating” their preparations before the new requirements will apply from October 31, 2023.