Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has urged food business operators and agri-food exporters to engage with preparations for meeting new UK import control requirements.

The minister underlined the importance for all actors in Ireland-to-Britain agri-food supply chains of reactivating their preparations before the new requirements will apply from October 31, 2023.

The UK government’s new Border Target Operating Model proposes a new approach to security controls (applying to all imports), and sanitary and phytosanitary controls (applying to imports of live animals, animal products, plants and plants products) at the border.

The minister warned that, without intensive preparations, these changes could result in disruption of Irish agri-food exports and supply chains to Britain.

Britain is Ireland’s nearest and largest market and, the minister said, one which continues to be of “fundamental importance” to the positive future development of the agri-food sector.

“The British market is a crucial one for us and we will never turn our back on it.

“This has been something of a sleeping giant for us all. It is crucial that we are prepared, alert and ready for these critical changes,” the minister said at the 29th meeting of the Consultative Committee of Stakeholders on Brexit.

UK import controls

At the Consultative Committee the minister outlined the main changes that will apply to Irish agri-food exports to Britain from October 31, 2023.

These include a requirement to pre-notify all exports using the UK’s food and feed import system (IPAFFS), and to have an export health certificate accompany exports to Britain of a wide range of products.

These products include:

Meats (beef, pigmeat, poultry, sheep meat);

(beef, pigmeat, poultry, sheep meat); Dairy products that contain raw milk;

that contain raw milk; Table eggs ; and an

; and an Extensive list of animal by-products.

The minister underlined the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) commitment to support the Irish agri-food sector and all actors in Ireland to GB supply chains in preparing for these changes.

The DAFM has relaunched and reset its detailed plans to support the industry in meeting these new UK requirements. These plans include:

Information webinars;

Training on the EU TRACES IT system;

Training on how to apply for export health certificates;

Allocation of appropriate DAFM resources to meet certification requirement; and

Engagement with individual food businesses by local veterinary teams on the processes required to support the use of export health certification.

Minister McConalogue urged all food business operators who are exporting to Britain to engage with these preparatory measures over the coming weeks and months.

Businesses can get in touch with the DAFM on any Brexit-related issues, including details on upcoming information and events.

Windsor Framework

The Consultative Committee of Stakeholders on Brexit also received an update on the agri-food elements of the recent Windsor Framework agreement between the EU and the UK.

The agreement sets out a green lane and red lane system, wherein goods from the island of Britain destined for Northern Ireland will be treated differently than goods from Britain that will be moving into the Republic of Ireland (or any part of the EU).

Under this approach, goods staying in the UK would be transported via the green lane with minimal paperwork, checks and duties.

Goods going to the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the EU, via the red lane, would be subject to full checks and controls and full customs procedures in order to protect the EU Single Market.